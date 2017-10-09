Nylander picked up two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's win at home over the Rangers.

Wee Willie has three points (one goal, two assists) in his first two games. His offensive talents have been on full display and just as importantly, his two-way game has been super sharp. Nylander's plus-minus sits at a remarkable plus-6 after two games. His already high fantasy value will climb even more if he can maintain a strong two-way focus.