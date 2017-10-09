Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two-way menace on ice
Nylander picked up two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's win at home over the Rangers.
Wee Willie has three points (one goal, two assists) in his first two games. His offensive talents have been on full display and just as importantly, his two-way game has been super sharp. Nylander's plus-minus sits at a remarkable plus-6 after two games. His already high fantasy value will climb even more if he can maintain a strong two-way focus.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts plus-4 rating•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Snipes fourth goal of preseason•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Unconcerned by lack of extension•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Lights up IIHF World Championship•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Big scoring at IIHF World Championship•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Putting up points at World Championship•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...