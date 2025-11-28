Nylander (illness) won't play against Washington on Friday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Nylander will miss at least one game after waking up with an illness ahead of Friday's matchup. He has amassed 11 goals, 31 points and 47 shots on net in 20 appearances this season. After being a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Columbus, Dakota Joshua will replace Nylander in the lineup versus the Capitals.