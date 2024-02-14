Nylander didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
A bug seems to be going around the Maple Leafs' locker room, as John Tavares and Mitchell Marner also missed practice Wednesday due to an illness. Another update on Nylander's status should surface prior to puck drop against Philadelphia on Thursday.
