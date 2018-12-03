Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Undergoing medical testing

Nylander -- who just resigned with the Leafs on Saturday -- won't practice with the team Monday as he undergoes standard medical testing, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

While coach Mike Babcock has been insistent that the team wouldn't prevent Nylander from playing right away, the fact that he won't get to practice Monday while undergoing routine preseason tests likely pushes his 2018-19 debut back to Thursday's matchup with Detroit. Fantasy owners and fans alike will no doubt be eager to see the Calgary native in action as soon as possible.