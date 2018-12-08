Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Uninjured in car accident
Nylander and Maple Leafs teammate Kasperi Kapanen avoided any injuries in a minor car accident Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
The collision reportedly transpired as the two forwards were leaving the Toronto practice rink Friday, but fortunately, they are both OK. The Leafs are now in Boston getting ready to take on the Bruins.
