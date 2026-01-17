Nylander (lower body) isn't expected to play against Minnesota on Monday, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Nylander won't play against Winnipeg on Saturday, and it's unlikely that he will be available for Monday's matchup versus the Wild. He has amassed 17 goals and a team-leading 48 points through 37 appearances this season. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.