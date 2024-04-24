Nylander (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Game 3 versus the Bruins on Wednesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Nylander joined the Maple Leafs for the morning skate, but he remained on the ice with projected scratch Noah Gregor. That suggests Nylander will miss his third straight contest due to the injury. When the 27-year-old is ready to return, he might play on the third line alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg as part of Toronto's efforts to spread out its offense.