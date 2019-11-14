Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Warming trend continues
Nylander scored a goal Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
It was his fourth goal in three games; it was a pretty little deflection. Nylander has quietly picked up the pace in the last little while. He has 16 points in 20 games, but seven (five goals, two assists) have come in his last five. Wee Willy is warming up, so make sure you're taking full advantage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Buries pair of goals•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Big factor in offense•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: First multi-point effort of season•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Snaps four-game point drought•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Tallies again•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.