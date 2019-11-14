Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Warming trend continues

Nylander scored a goal Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

It was his fourth goal in three games; it was a pretty little deflection. Nylander has quietly picked up the pace in the last little while. He has 16 points in 20 games, but seven (five goals, two assists) have come in his last five. Wee Willy is warming up, so make sure you're taking full advantage.