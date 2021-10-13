Nylander will get a chance to kill penalties this season, reports the Toronto Star.

The team's coaches praised growth in his game over last season, especially when it came to competitiveness and attention to detail in his defensive game. So with that comes more responsibility. We have a hard time imaging a guy who hates to block shots in this role, but Nylander has the strength and quickness to be dangerous in transition. Bottom line for fantasy owners is twofold. First, Nylander's ice time will go up and that could deliver more points and that's a fabulous fantasy outcome. Second, Willie on the PK will give Mitch Marner a rest and that means Double-M's gas tank will stay fuller heading into the postseason. Win-win.