Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Will play Thursday

Nylander told reporters he would be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Thursday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Nylander -- who missed the first two months of the season due to a contract dispute -- is set to make his 2018-19 debut versus Detroit. Where the winger slots into the lineup likely won't be clear until the team's game-day skate, but it could be anywhere within the top-nine. Frederik Gauthier is the most likely candidate to be relegated to the press box.