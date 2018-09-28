Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Won't be traded by Maple Leafs
General manager Kyle Dubas said Nylander won't be traded, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. "I've been asked, 'Do you want to trade him right now?' And the answer is, 'No,'" Dubas said. "Circumstances can change. But it's not in any plan or any discussion we've had that we're going to trade any of these players."
Nylander is one of two unsigned restricted free agents with Anaheim's Nick Ritchie being the other. Nylander, 22, has back-to-back, 61-point seasons under his belt, so the Maple Leafs would like Nylander to return and flank a line with Auston Matthews, but the contract negotiations seem to be moving slowly. The team opens the regular season Oct. 3 against the Canadiens.
