Nylander (undisclosed) won't play in Game 1 versus Boston on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Nylander will miss at least one contest because of an undisclosed injury. He will be replaced in the lineup by Calle Jarnkrok (hand), who will return from a 17-game absence. The 27-year-old Nylander amassed 40 goals and 98 points in 82 games during the 2023-24 regular season.