Nylander (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Nylander will miss his second straight game due to a lingering injury. He also didn't play last Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo before temporarily returning to the fold in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Calgary. Nylander has amassed three goals, 15 points and 14 shots on net through nine appearances this season. Once he's ready to return, he will probably play on the top line and see time on the first power-play unit.