Villeneuve was drafted 122nd overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The former No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Villeneuve has been on the radar of scouts for a while. He was quiet (one goal, 19 points in 55 games) in his first QMJHL campaign before exploding this past season. Villeneuve is fresh of a season in which he led all QMJHL defenders in both assists (49) and points (58). He creates offense with skill and hockey sense as opposed to speed. Villeneuve's detractors are concerned about his ability to defend in his own zone for a significant period but Toronto didn't draft him to log heavy defensive minutes.