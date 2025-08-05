Villeneuve agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Tuesday.

Villeneuve increased his production with AHL Toronto in 2024-25 compared to his first two full seasons in the minors, posting four goals, 40 points and a plus-17 rating over 55 regular-season appearances. The 23-year-old will continue to provide organizational depth in 2025-26, as the Maple Leafs have a veteran-laden blue line, though he should have an opportunity to make the team out of training camp in the fall.