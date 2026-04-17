Maple Leafs' William Villeneuve: Sent down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Villeneuve was returned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Villeneuve saw action in just three NHL games this year in which he recorded five blocks, two shots and one hit while averaging 17:20 of ice time. In the minors this year, the 24-year-old defenseman has been significantly more productive, racking up 29 points in 59 contests.
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