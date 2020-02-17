Korshkov scored a goal in his NHL debut, a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Sunday.

It was a positive start to the Russian forward's career, as he converted on a set-up from Jason Spezza at 11:29 of the second period. Korshkov added a hit and a plus-1 rating in 10:08 for his first taste of the NHL. He'll likely see most of his time in the bottom-six during this stint, but the second-round pick from 2016 could be a name to remember for fantasy owners in dynasty formats.