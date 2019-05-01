Maple Leafs' Yegor Korshkov: Secures entry-level deal
Korshkov inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Wednesday.
Korshkov will link up with AHL Toronto on an amatuer tryout agreement for the remainder of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The youngster notched five points in 19 games with KHL Lokomotiv this year before adding a trio of helpers in nine postseason contests. The winger figures to start the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, but could earn the occasional call-up through the season.
