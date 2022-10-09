Aston-Reese signed a one-year contract with Toronto on Sunday.

Aston-Reese joined the Leafs for training camp on a professional tryout and unsurprisingly he ended up with a contract for the 2022-23 season. The average annual value of his new deal is $840,630. Aston-Reese will play in a bottom-six role for Toronto this campaign. He posted five goals, 15 points and a whopping 231 hits in 69 games with Pittsburgh and Anaheim last year.