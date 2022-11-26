Aston-Reese scored a goal Friday in a 4-3 win over the Wild.
He fired three shots and blocked one, too, in 13:27 of ice time. Aston-Reese isn't known for his scoring -- this goal was his first in seven games. He does have some peripheral value in leagues that overweight hits, but his limited ice time so far has kept that single-category a bit too light to matter.
