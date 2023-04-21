Aston-Reese scored a goal Thursday in a 7-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

He jammed in a rebound in the goal crease late in the second period to push the score to 5-1. Aston-Reese also had five hits and two blocks in 11:59 of ice time Thursday. It's his first playoff point since May 22, 2021 when he scored a goal in the Penguins opening-round loss to the Islanders. Aston-Reese has two goals and three assists in 25 career playoff contests.