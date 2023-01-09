Aston-Reese scored in Toronto's 6-2 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Aston-Reese's marker came at 17:44 of the first period to put Toronto up 2-0. He has four goals and five points in 39 games this season. His limited offensive production isn't surprising when you consider that Aston-Reese entered the contest averaging just 11:31 of ice time in 2022-23.