Aston-Reese scored a goal and produced a season-best three shots during Friday's 4-2 defeat to the visiting Penguins in the Hockey Hall of Fame game.

Aston-Reese, who suffered through a season-opening eight-game pointless skid, is beginning to add scoring depth from the fourth line. The 28-year-old center scored his second goal in five games Friday by collecting a rebound off a shot blocked by defenseman Kris Letang and beating goalie Casey DeSmith. The Maple Leafs fell to 2-3-1 when scoring first.