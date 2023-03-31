Aston-Reese scored a goal Wednesday against Florida in a

Aston-Reese deflected T.J. Brodie's point shot to tie the game 1-1 early in the second period and had a chance to push the Leafs into the lead on a penalty shot eight minutes later. Alex Lyon out-waited him and easily got his blocker on the shot. Aston-Reese is having a solid season on Toronto's fourth line with eight goals, three assists, 79 shots and 143 hits.