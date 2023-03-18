Aston-Reese scored two goals in Fridays 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
It's the first multi-goal game of the season for Aston-Reese, and his first since Oct. 13, 2019 when he was a member of the Penguins. The bottom-six forward snapped a 14-game goal drought with the performance, and on the season he has a modest seven goals and 10 points through 63 contests, with what fantasy value he offers coming mainly from his 134 hits.
