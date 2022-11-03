Aston-Reese scored a goal on two shots against the Flyers on Wednesday.
Aston-Reese gets his first point of the season after having been blanked in his previous eight contests for the Leafs. Even with the marker, the 28-year-old winger shouldn't be expected to suddenly start scoring with consistency and figures to remain a mid-range fantasy target at best.
