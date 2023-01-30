Aston-Reese scored a goal on one shot versus Washington on Sunday.

It was the fifth goal of the season for Aston-Reese putting him slightly off the pace of his career-best nine marked in 2020-21, his last season playing in Pittsburgh. Considering the 28-year-old Staten Island native has never bested the 20-point mark in his career, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much in the way of offensive production moving forward.