Aston-Reese tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

Aston-Reese opened the scoring 5:10 into the first period, one-timing a Justin Holl feed in the slot past Jet Greaves. Aston-Reese would add a second goal in the final frame with a deflection on Jake McCabe's shot. The 28-year-old Aston-Reese doesn't typically provide much in terms of offense -- he now has 10 goals and 13 points in 72 games this season. However, his physical play (151 hits) has earned him a regular role in Toronto's bottom six.