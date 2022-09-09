Aston-Reese signed a professional tryout offer with the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Aston-Reese drew into 69 games split between the Penguins and the Ducks in 2021-22, picking up five goals, 15 points and a whopping 231 hits over that span. The 28-year-old American is an excellent defensive-minded fourth-liner, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him land a one-way contract with Toronto out of training camp.