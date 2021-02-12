Bogosian has one assist and a plus-6 rating in 14 games this season with the Maple Leafs.
He's averaging 14:52 a night and has delivered 22 hits and 13 blocked shots. Bogosian's value lies on the ice and not in the fantasy arena.
