Bogosian (upper body) is expected to miss time with the injury he suffered Tuesday versus the Canucks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

This update from head coach Sheldon Keefe essentially rules out Bogosian for Thursday's game in Winnipeg. It remains to be seen how much additional time Bogosian will miss -- Keefe expects to have an update later in the week on the defenseman's status. Travis Dermott or Martin Marincin could be the leading candidates to fill Bogosian's third-pairing role.