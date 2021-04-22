Bogosian will miss "more than a week" with his upper-body injury, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Bogosian's absence will test the Maple Leafs' depth at defense, but it will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as the veteran blueliner has only tallied four points in 45 games this campaign.
