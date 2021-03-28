Bogosian has one assist in his last 15 games.
Bogosian has three assists in 33 games. He does have 31 PIM, but 27 of those have come in two games, so he's not especially valuable even in that category. Bogosian does have a steadying presence on the ice, though, and that means he's a critical part of the bottom pairing.
