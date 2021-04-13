Bogosian has one point in his last 11 games.
During that span, he has 15 hits, nine shots and eight blocks. The arrival of Ben Hutton at the trade deadline will dilute playing time in the bottom pairing, but that won't really hurt fantasy owners. Bogosian just isn't a factor in the any format.
