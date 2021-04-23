Bogosian will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a shoulder injury, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

With Bogosian set to be sidelined until late May, the Maple Leafs may need to advance past the first round of the playoffs in order for the veteran blueliner to have a chance to return in 2020-21. Bogosian has only notched four helpers while averaging just 14:32 of ice time per contest through 45 appearances this season.