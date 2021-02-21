Bogosian had an assist, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Bogosian had the secondary helper on Mitch Marner's second-period tally to restore the Maple Leafs' lead at 3-2. Offense hasn't been Bogosian's focus this year, as he has only two assists in 18 appearances. The 30-year-old blueliner has added 13 shots on net, 29 hits, 15 blocked shots and 12 PIM, but the lack of offense makes him difficult to roster, even in deeper fantasy formats.