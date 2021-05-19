Bogosian (shoulder) will suit up for Game 1 versus Montreal on Thursday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports and has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Bogosian is slated to round out the third pairing with Rasmus Sandin, which will likely see him playing near his season average (14:32). In 45 games this year, the 30-year-old defenseman managed a mere four assists, so fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him to produce offensively.