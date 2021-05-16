Bogosian (shoulder) practiced in a non-contact jersey Sunday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Bogosian remains on LTIR, but his return to practice marks a key step in his recovery from a shoulder injury that's kept him out of action since April 20. He'll hope to progress enough to play in Thursday's Game 1 against the Canadiens but will likely require some additional recovery time beyond that point.
