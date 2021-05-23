Bogosian notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Bogosian got in on a forecheck and set up Jason Spezza for the game-tying goal at 12:25 of the first period. The 30-year-old Bogosian isn't known to venture forward all that much. He generated only four helpers in 45 regular-season games as a defensive presence on the Maple Leafs' third pairing, a role he'll continue in the playoffs.