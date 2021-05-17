Bogosion (shoulder) has been medically cleared to play, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports.

Bogosian will still need to be taken off IR before he can suit up in game action, but he now has a realistic chance to return for Thursday's Game 1 against the Canadiens if he's able to shake off the rust in practice. Whether Toronto will choose to insert him into the lineup right away is a different story.