Bogosian signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Bogosian registered seven points in 27 appearances between the Sabres and the Lightning last season. He also produced four assists in 20 games during the postseason as a member of the Stanley Cup-winning Lightning. The 30-year-old defenseman joins T.J. Brodie as new members of the Leafs' blue line in 2020-21. It remains to be seen what kind of role awaits Bogosian in Toronto, but he's not likely to be a factor in standard fantasy formats.