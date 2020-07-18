Per coach Sheldon Keefe, Hyman (undisclosed) was deemed "unfit" to practice Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hyman underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last offseason, so it's possible he was simply given a day off Saturday. Another update on the 28-year-old winger's status likely won't be released until he's cleared to return to practice.

