Hyman (knee) will be in action against Montreal for Game 1 on Thursday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports. Additionally, the winger has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Hyman will make his return following an 11-game stint on the sidelines due to his knee injury. Prior to getting hurt, the Toronto-born native tallied four goals, seven assists and 27 shots while averaging 18:42 of ice time in his previous 10 contests. With his spot on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Hyman should provide top-end fantasy value heading into the best-of-seven series with Montreal.