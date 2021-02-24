Hyman (undisclosed) will return to his customary role on Toronto's top line Wednesday against Calgary, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Hyman missed Monday's shutout loss to Calgary, prompting the team to form a failed super-line that included John Tavares on the wing. The hard-working winger's return will help bring balance back to the Maple Leafs' lines, as Tavares can go back to centering the second line while Hyman does the dirty work along the boards to set up the elite scoring duo of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.