Hyman (ankle) will return to action against the Devils on Thursday, Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hyman has officially been removed from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, and you can expect him to reprise his role on the top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. The obvious drawback to rostering Hyman is that he doesn't see the ice often in power-play situations, but he does have a steady role on the penalty kill to help the Buds.