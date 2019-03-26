Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Big night in win over Panthers
Hyman scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 7-5 win over the Panthers.
The 26-year-old has found the back of the net in three straight games, and Hyman's 20 tallies on the season are a career high. He's also two points shy of tying last year's career-high 40, but most of that production has come since the beginning of February -- Hyman has an impressive 12 goals and 20 points in his last 26 contests.
