Hyman scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 7-5 win over the Panthers.

The 26-year-old has found the back of the net in three straight games, and Hyman's 20 tallies on the season are a career high. He's also two points shy of tying last year's career-high 40, but most of that production has come since the beginning of February -- Hyman has an impressive 12 goals and 20 points in his last 26 contests.