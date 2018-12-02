Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Coach fave rides hot streak
Hyman scored twice in Saturday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.
Hyman has quietly put together a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three goals. He remains a favorite of coach Mike Babcock and will continue to be used in a top-six mucker role. Hyman won't get any power-play time, so that limits his value. But he may help in deep formats.
