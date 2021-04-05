Hyman recorded an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Hyman earned the secondary helper on Auston Matthews' third-period tally. The 28-year-old Hyman has been pretty steady lately with two goals and four helpers in his last seven contests. He's seeing top-line usage with Matthews and Mitch Marner, which gives Hyman a higher floor for scoring production. The Toronto native has 25 points, 96 shots on goal, 59 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-19 rating in 36 games this season.