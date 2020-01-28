Play

Hyman had a goal and an assist with two shots and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Hyman knocked home a loose puck in the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead, then he assisted on Jason Spezza's goal in the middle frame. It was Hyman's third multi-point effort in his last five games, giving him three goals and four assists in that stretch. He has 13 goals and 23 points in 31 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories