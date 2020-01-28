Hyman had a goal and an assist with two shots and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Hyman knocked home a loose puck in the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead, then he assisted on Jason Spezza's goal in the middle frame. It was Hyman's third multi-point effort in his last five games, giving him three goals and four assists in that stretch. He has 13 goals and 23 points in 31 games this season.