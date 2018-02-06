Play

Hyman recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.

Playing with Auston Matthews and William Nylander is a cushy gig, and Hyman has now collected four goals and four assists through his past nine contests. The 25-year-old winger brings an element to the line that is working, and fantasy owners shouldn't ignore Hyman in deeper settings or daily contests.

